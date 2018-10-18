John Bontje﻿





87

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

John “Jack” Bontje, 87 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Southridge Long-term Care, Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian was Friday, Oct. 12, at The Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, Iowa, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

John “Jack” Bontje was born Feb. 20, 1931, near Larchwood to Edward and Johanna (Bakker) Bontje. He moved with his parents to a farm between Rock Rapids and Lester, Iowa. He attended St. Mary’s School in Larchwood. He entered the U.S. Army in October 1949 and was serving in Korea when he was wounded Jan. 1, 1951, captured and became a prisoner of war. After his release later that year, he was honorably discharged and returned to the states.

On Sept. 14, 1957, he married Shirley Galles. The couple made their home in Larchwood until moving to Sioux Falls in 2007. He worked at Grotewold Motor Co. in Larchwood from 1956-1971. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier from 1968 until retiring in 1991.

Survivors his wife; children Jay (Stephanie) of Tea, South Dakota, and Kristy (Larry) Haviland of Geneseo, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Deb Bontje of Beresford, South Dakota; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Gacke of Larchwood, Mary Ann (Kermit) Bjerke of Bemidji, Minnesota, and Shirley Vrooman of Sioux Falls; one brother, Donald Bontje of Janesville, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Ellen Bontje of Rock Rapids; and many other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lou; sister, Jan; brothers-in-law, Bob, Gary and Vern, and sister-in-law, Jean.