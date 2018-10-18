Stocking up on socks

sarahm@ncppub.com

West Lyon collected over 1,000 pairs of socks last year during the Socktober donation event. This year they are upping the ante by asking for donations of underwear as well as socks.

“People are asked to donate new socks and underwear to the school, so we are able to help stock up our local food pantries and ATLAS of Lyon County,” explained Leah Twedt, elementary guidance counselor. All sizes are welcome during the sock and underwear drive being conducted Oct. 15-19.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.