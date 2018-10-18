Positions open

sarahm@ncppub.com

The community of Inwood benefits from an after-school program, but is in need of a program director and assistant, said Jen Koedam, who serves on the board of directors for the program. “Applicants should love to work with kids, have good communication skills and great responsibility,” said Koedam of some of the skills needed in this type of position. Due to a lack of volunteers, some years there wasn’t the option of the after-school program in Inwood, a much-needed asset in the community. Koedam and other community members recognize the importance of this program and want to keep it going for the kids in the community.

