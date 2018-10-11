



Tony De Haan, 86, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Sanford Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the result of an auto accident near Harrisburg, South Dakota.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at First Reformed Church, Sioux Center, with interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sioux Center.

Anthony De Haan was born April 19, 1932, in Hawarden, Iowa, son of Gerrit and Adrianna (De Graff) De Haan. He attended school in Hawarden.

On Dec. 23, 1953, he married Pauline Schut. They made their home on farms in the Ireton, Hawarden and Middleburg areas. For a time, he ran a dry-cleaning business in Sioux Center before selling tools as well as aerial photography of farms.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Evonne (Doug) Taylor of Sioux Center; son, Galen (Lynn) De Haan of Dover Plains, New York; daughters, Diane (Kevin) Flammang of Granville, Iowa, and Pamela (Jeff) Reisma of Sioux Center; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Cornie De Haan of Inwood, Iowa, and Gary De Haan of Sioux Center; sisters, Judy (Marv) Westra of Jenison, Michigan, Betty (Warren) Valentine of Sioux Center and Marie Ekdom of Pipestone, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Thressa De Haan of Grandville, Michigan; brother-in-law, Orville Pasma of Byron Center, Michigan; nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; sister, Tilly Pasma; sister-in-law, Viola De Haan, and brother-in-law, Wayne Ekdom.