Dorothy Van Beek, 89, of Rock Valley, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at Whispering Heights, Rock Valley.

Funeral service was Saturday, Oct. 6, at First Christian Reformed Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Dorothy Van’t Hul was born March 6, 1929, near Rock Valley to Bert and Gertrude (Van Maanen) Van’t Hul. She attended Rock Valley Christian School through eighth grade and earned her GED in 1972.

On March 7, 1949, she married George Van Beek. They farmed near Inwood, Iowa. She worked in transportation at Hope Haven. She moved to Four Seasons in January 2014. Her husband died Dec. 29, 2014. She moved to Whispering Heights in July 2018.

Survivors include five children, Linda (Dr. Ed) Dykstra of Iowa City, Iowa, Vern (Ellen) Van Beek of Inwood, Wanda Vos of Rock Valley, Ken Van Beek of Inwood and Nancy (Roger) Faber of Park Hill, Oklahoma; 17 grandchildren; 30 great- grandchildren; siblings, Harriet Vande Kamp, Geraldine Vande Vegte, Harlan (Mary) Van’t Hul, Orville (Arlene) Van’t Hul, Joyce (Fred) Smit, Joanne (Rod) De Weerd; and in-laws, Louis Altena, Carol Van’t Hul and Ardis (Herb) Dykstra.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin brother, Lawrence and his wife Maxine Van’t Hul; sister, Albertha Altena; brother, Junior Van’t Hul; two sisters who died in childhood; in-laws, Norman Vande Vegte and Marv Vande Kamp; grandson-in-law and great-granddaughter.﻿