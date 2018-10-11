kalani@ncppub.com

West Lyon is celebrating National Hot Lunch week a little differently this year. Due to the success of the all-school reunion, the school is asking the West Lyon community to join their children or grandchildren for a fun-filled week full of dress-up days, cheers and meals for the whole family.

“We want to have fun with the students; they are important to all of us,” stated Becky Kollis, West Lyon food service director. “This week recognizes the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life, and the impact it has inside and outside of the classroom.”

