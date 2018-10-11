Finding passion in helping those grieving





After graduating from Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School, Angela Selzer obtained a degree in broadcasting. She went on to work for an area radio station and then to a video company, training managers in three different states. When advances in technology forced the company to close, Selzer took steps toward a career she’d always had in the back of her mind — being a funeral director. She recently joined the staff at Jurrens Funeral Homes, which maintains facilities in Larchwood, Hills, Minnesota, Rock Rapids, George, Little Rock, Sibley and Ashton and provides services for the surrounding communities.

