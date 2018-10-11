Sarah Mullinix | Staff Writer





As October rolls in, a new 4-H year is starting and Oct. 7-13 is National 4-H Week. Lyon County will be having special 4-H days during the week to help promote and celebrate all the 4-H program has to offer.

For one local Lester family, 4-H was and still continues to be an important part of their lives. Esther Moser was always active with 4-H, having all of her children (four girls and two boys) involved in the program from 1990-2012. Moser decided to be part of 4-H as a leader starting in 1992. “When Ruth Rens retired from being leader for 25 years, I became leader,” said Moser who volunteered as the Lester Friendly 4-Hers’ leader until 2007. “They were looking for volunteers to be leader and, with Ruth’s encouragement and having girls already active in 4-H, I said I would do it,” she recalled. During her time involved in 4-H, she has acquired many qualities that not only applied to life then but things she has taken with her throughout her life. “4-H taught responsibility, organization, getting along and working with others, giving to your community, record keeping as well as learning to do many things in the different project areas such as photography, sewing and cooking,” Moser said. Her time as leader was rewarding and she found enjoyment in being part of the lives of the young women she worked with. “It was great working with the girls and helping them with all the different projects,” she recalled. “It was rewarding to see the members change from young girls that were not real organized into responsible adults,” she said.

