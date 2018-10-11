Joan Katherine Deslauriers, age 84 of Currie, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 at Ava’s House Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Community Center in Currie. Interment will be in the Fort Snelling Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Services set for

Arnold “Arnie” Teichroew

Arnold “Arnie” Teichroew, age 92, of Jeffers, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018, at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers, with Pastor Marcille Jensen officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Odegaard-Quade American Legion Post #401 of Jeffers, immediately following the service in the church. A private family burial will be held at the Mountain Lake City Cemetery in Mountain Lake, Minnesota.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 13, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers.

Arrangements are under the care of the LaCanne Family Funeral Service in Windom.

Condolences can be sent online to www.lacannefuneralhome.com