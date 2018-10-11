Betheen Bean





Betheen Clara Bean age 80 of Westbrook passed away on Saturday, October 06, 2018 at the Sanford Westbrook Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Interment is in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Betheen was born September 17, 1938 in Dovray to Ole & Hazel (Hanson) Kvilhaug. She attended school in Dovray through the sixth grade. The family moved to Westbrook, where she graduated from high school in 1956. She then moved to Minneapolis with two friends from school. Betheen worked at Benson Optical as an expeditor. There she met Larry Bean and they began dating. Together they were united in marriage in May 1960 at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. They settled in Westbrook. Betheen loved genealogy. She greatly enjoyed traveling with Larry through Norway and Denmark where they met many relatives. They also travelled to every state in the US. Betheen worked at the Cottonwood County Historical Society in Windom. She became a resident of Peterson Estates in 2014 where she has resided since. Betheen loved spending time with her family and her dogs. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Betheen is survived by her daughter Kim Nelson ( special friend Kevin Schmuhl) of Big Lake, son Todd Bean (special friend Patty Malecha) of Northfield; grandchildren: Christopher Nelson (friend Christi), Kelley (Brittany) Nelson, Heather Bean (friend Luke Hase) & Matthew Bean and one great grandson on the way. She is also survived by her brothers Orie (Gwen) Kvilhaug & Merlyn (Peggy) Kvilhaug both of Westbrook; sister-in-law Karen Frutiger, and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Larry in 2010.