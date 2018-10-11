Getting community news to the community

Newspapers across the country are celebrating National Newspaper Week Oct. 7-13 under the theme, “Journalism matters now more than ever.” The Walnut Grove Tribune (1891) and Westbrook Sentinel (1901) merged in 1985.

But how does the process of publishing the community newspaper work? News happens all around us at any given time, so it’s important for us as a community newspaper staff to keep our eyes and ears open all the time.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.