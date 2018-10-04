



78

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Donald “Spock” Underberg, 78, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at Palisades Manor Healthcare Center, Garretson, South Dakota.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.

Donald Ambrose Underberg was born Jan. 4, 1940, in Larchwood, Iowa, to Matthias and Alma (Warborg) Underberg. At a young age, his family moved to a farm near Estelline, South Dakota, and then Rowena, ﻿South Dakota. Following his education, he made his home in Sioux Falls.

He was united in marriage to Phyllis Gardner and from this union had one son, Donald Underberg. He later married Dona Siegfried. He worked in masonry construction for numerous Sioux Falls companies, mainly Walter Ree Masonry Construction and Gage Brothers.

Survivors include his siblings, Alice (Bernard) Van Vooren of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Rita Kaffar of Humboldt, South Dakota, Mary Jane (Don) Hoffman of Sioux Falls, Tony Underberg of Sioux Falls and Joyce Underberg of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, John Zeiner of Sioux Falls; stepchildren, Tonya (Kent) Clark of Worthing, South Dakota, Peggy Volden of Sioux Falls, Al (Jane) Volden of Pueblo, Colorado, Amy (Mike) Leu of Inwood, Iowa, and James (Sonia) Volden of Sioux Falls; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthias F. and Alma (Warborg) Underberg; son, Donald Underberg; stepdaughter, Lori Volden; brother, Sonny Underberg; sister, MaryJean Zeiner; sister-in-law, Dar Underberg, and wife, Dona J. Underberg.