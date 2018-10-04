Duane Feucht





Duane M. Feucht, 73, of Fairview, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at his home.

Funeral services were Monday, Oct. 1, at Bethany Reformed Church, Canton, South Dakota.

Duane Merle Feucht was born Nov. 8, 1944, at Lester, Iowa, to Paul and Josephine (Van Engen) Feucht. He attended elementary school in Lester and graduated from Hills (Minnesota) High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1968. He later served in the Army National Guard.

On April 21, 1968, he married Helen Deems. He worked as a welder, truck driver and, most recently, for Hoogendoorn Construction in Canton.

On July 21, 1978, he married Teresa Winter. The couple made their home in Fairview.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa; daughters, Jennifer (Kelly) Cole of Yankton, South Dakota, Amy (Dylan) Eisman of Canton and Bettina Gugat of Omaha, Nebraska; sons, Matthew Feucht of Hudson, South Dakota, and Christopher Feucht of Sioux City, Iowa; nine grandchildren and three brothers, Doug (Renae) of Baltic, South Dakota, Mike (Paula) of Canton, and Lowell (Marleen) of Canton.

﻿He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.