Heartland (Premier) Communications answers for hole in county ﻿road

Every second and fourth Monday of the month, the Lyon County board of supervisors meets to discuss the business and financial needs and progress of the county.

At the Monday, Sept. 24 meeting, representatives from Heartland (Premier) Communications were in attendance to account for a hole that opened up on one of the rural roads due to the company attempting to lay fiber optics in the road. County Engineer Laura Sievers stated that Heartland had no permission to lay utilities in the road. Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.