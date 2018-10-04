Local business to expand





Dutchland Frozen Foods in Lester will be expanding its current facility with completion expected in August 2019. “We were able to acquire the property across the street to the west from us,” said Pete Van Wyhe, CEO of Dutchland Frozen Foods. “We were thankful this property opened up.”

Dutchland Frozen foods has manufactured and distributed frozen pastry products for fund-raising and wholesale bakery markets since 1992.

With business continuing to increase, the 12,000-square-foot addition to the facility will accommodate the growing need for extra room. “As sales continued climbing, it has been putting more and more pressure on our current production facility,” Van Wyhe said. “We are very tight for room.” The extra room will be used for new production, storage of dry goods and the finished frozen product. Van Wyhe said they are always open to new products being introduced. “We value each customer who comes to us asking, “Can you make this product for us’?,” he said. “If it is something that we can make cost-efficiently and there is some volume behind it, we will be interested.”

