A full day of marching band competition Saturday, Sept. 29, did not faze members of the West Lyon marching band which took first place and every additional award in the AA Class at the Tri-State Band Festival in Luverne, Minnesota. The group followed the sweep with a second-place finish in the AA Class at the Big Sioux Review in Brandon, South Dakota, later in the day Saturday.

