Teaching through travel





sarahm@ncppub.com

Four West Lyon Talented And Gifted (TAG) students had a lot to look forward to over their 2018 summer break. The high school students traveled to Europe (Ireland, Wales, England and Paris) June 22 and returned July 2, an 11-day tour. Sydney Berentschot, Megan Blauwet, Jacee De Vries and Alex Breitkreutz were the four junior and senior students that went on the summer trip. Miranda Goodchild, the high school TAG instructor, along with Erin Berentschot and Deb Blauwet accompanied the students during their travels.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.