Westbrook Walnut Grove High School, Westbrook, MN and Community Blood Bank are joining forces to help ward off fall blood shortages by hosting the blood drive event. The blood drive will be held on Monday, October 8 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Westbrook Walnut Grove High School. All blood donations will stay local for local use and all who donate will receive a special t-shirt.

