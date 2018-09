Duane M. “Swede” Knott, age 89 of Walnut Grove, passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Tracy. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 29 at Tracy Area Funeral Home in Tracy. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Tracy Area Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.