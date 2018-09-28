WWG 4th grade field trip to Research & Outreach Center





cvanloh@ncppub.com

Tuesday – Thursday, September 11 – 13, nearly 800 4th graders from southwestern Minnesota schools attended the annual Elementary Field Day at the U. of M. SW Research & Outreach Center near Lamberton. WWG students attended on Wednesday. Their first session was a presentation from the Science Museum. The presenter captivated the attention of students as she illustrated the differences between solids, liquids, and gasses. She had no problem enlisting volunteers to help her with the experiments.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.