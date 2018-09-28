Carl Schreier learns the hard way





Last week was declared National Farm Safety Week. Anyone working on a farm needs to be alert to potential hazards that are capable of causing life-changing injuries. Since last November 17, Carl Schreier, rural Currie, who never anticipated a tree tackling him, has learned to adjust to a life in a wheelchair because of paralysis from his waist down.

It all started when he was at his cousin Jason Schreier’s farm harvesting firewood for the wood burner that heats Carl’s house. Suddenly, a tree kicked back, hitting him in the chest and knocking him down. Carl had a sore shoulder, chest and hip when he went home for a good night’s rest.

