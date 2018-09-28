Preliminary budget gets a shot in the arm

tmerchant@ncppub.com

Superintendent Loy Woelber was the bearer of some good news for the district. In previous discussion Woelber had told the board the district’s preliminary budget was forecasting a deficit of around $400,000. Hearing this, the board and administration began implementing a strategy to come up with ideas to deal with the shortfall.

The good news is the funds from the levy referendum that passed last year were not entered into the school’s financial system. However, the additional funds didn’t make up the entire deficit; it still leaves the district about $100,000 down. But beside the $590,179 levied last year, the district will get a levy amount of $916,595 for the next nine years. Woelber says, “That will give us a bit of a cushion for a few years, noting some of that comes from budgeting on the high side by the board.” Long term facility levy money is also helping them out, and Woelber pointed out a couple of things in the levy limitation and certification sheet that also help to keep them in business. Sparsity, small schools, and transportation sparsity bring in close to a million dollars in extra revenue. But Woelber said, “We still need to stay ahead of this in the future.”

