



77

Rock Valley, Iowa

Mary Ann Van Zee, 77, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, as the result of injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident in Harrison County, Iowa.

Funeral services were Saturday, Sept. 8, at Faith Reformed Church, Rock Valley, with private family burial.

Mary Ann Wallenburg was born Feb. 3, 1941, near Sioux Center, Iowa, to John and Tillie (Dragstra) Wallenburg. She graduated from Western Christian High School in 1958. She worked at Koster’s Market in Rock Valley.

On Feb. 3, 1961, she married Joe Bechler. They lived in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Briar Cliff College with a degree in business, then made her career as chief executive offer at CNOS 39 years, retiring in 2006. Her husband died Oct. 2, 2012.

On July 2, 2017, she married Dick Van Zee. They lived in Rock Valley.

Survivors include her sisters, Joyce (Jim) Burggraaf of Sioux Center, Darlene Wallenburg and Ev Breuer, both of Hull, Iowa, Jean (Ruben) Fick of Rock Rapids, Iowa, and Lori (Roger) Van Maanen of Inwood, Iowa; her stepchildren, Lynette (Wes) Dolieslager of Doon, Iowa, Michael (Greta) Van Zee of Rock Valley, Brian (Jill) Van Zee of Robinson, Texas, and Eric (Niesje) Van Zee of Rock Valley; eight stepgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband ﻿and brother-in-law, Ervin Breuer.