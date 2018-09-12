Richard Van Zee





80

Rock Valley, Iowa

Richard “Dick” Van Zee, 80, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, as the result of injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident in Harrison County, Iowa.

Funeral services were Saturday, Sept. 8, at Faith Reformed Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Richard “Dick” Lee Van Zee was born Sept. 5, 1937, in Hull, Iowa, son of Henry and Jean (Koele) Van Zee. He attended Rock Valley Community School and graduated in 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy from March 1957-﻿October 1961. After his service, he and his brother, Conrad, became third-generation owners of Van Zee’s Rock Valley Block and Tile where Dick did the mechanical work from 1961-1997.

On Aug. 8, 1963, he married Deanne Post. She died Aug. 3, 2014.

On July 2, 2017, he married Mary (Wallenburg) Bechler.

Survivors include four children, Lynette (Wes) Dolieslager of Doon, Iowa, Michael (Greta) Van Zee of Rock Valley, Brian (Jill) Van Zee of Robinson, Texas, and Eric (Niesje) Van Zee of Rock Valley; eight grandchildren; sister, Jean Marie (Roger) Ranschau of Inwood, Iowa; brother, Conrad (Orlene) Van Zee of Rock Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Deanne, and two infant grandchildren.