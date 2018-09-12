



70

Beaver Creek, Minnesota

Clifford James Boom, 70, of Beaver Creek, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Sanford Luverne Hospice Cottage, Luverne, Minnesota.





Services were Tuesday, Sept. 4, at American Reformed Church, Luverne, with interment in Beaver Creek Cemetery, Breaver Creek.

Clifford Boom was born Feb. 9, 1948, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Louis and Anna Marie (Bouwman). He grew up near Lester, Iowa, and graduated from West Lyon Community School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 21, 1968, until Sept. 10, 1969. On Jan. 1, 1970, he began farming near Beaver Creek.

On Oct. 27, 1972, he married Carrie Van Maanen. The couple moved into Beaver Creek in, 1973 where he worked for Beaver Creek Co-op Elevator. In September 1974, he enrolled in the agricultural banking program at Pipestone Technical College in Pipestone, Minnesota, graduating July 1, 1976. The family moved to Slayton, Minnesota in August 1976 where he began his employment with Production Credit Association. On Nov. 1, 1978, they moved to Luverne where he began working for the U.S. Bank System which became First Farmers and Merchants National Bank. On Aug. 1, 1985, the family returned to Beaver Creek. He retired from First Farmers and Merchants National Bank Aug. 1, 2017.

Survivors include three children, Randy (Brenda) Van Maanen of Hills, Minnesota, Rhonda Meester of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Ranae (Jason) Johnson of Luverne; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Chris (Carol) Boom of Larchwood, Iowa; a sister, Judy (Wayne) Cope of Ankeny, Iowa; a brother-in-law, James Van Maanen of Beaver Creek,﻿ and six nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, his parents and his parents-in-law, Albert and Fannie (Reurink) Van Maanen.