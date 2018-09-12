



93

Montevideo, Minnesota

Dorothy Stai of Montevideo, Minnesota, died Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Luther Haven Nursing Home, Montevideo.

Funeral services were Thursday, Sept. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Montevideo, with interment in Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.

Dorothy Alice Whiting was born Sept. 17, 1924, near Bemidji, Minnesota, to Ora and Ruth (Anderson) Whiting. She graduated salutatorian of her high school class. ﻿

On July 20, 1941, she married Conrad Stai. He died Feb. 2, 2017.

Survivors include her children, Dee Ann Davis, Harlan (Dian) Stai, Gerald (Mary) Stai of Inwood, Iowa and Roger (Stephanie) Stai; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and brother-in-law, George (Betty) Stai.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Conrad and her siblings, Jay (Sylvia), Donovan (Alfreda), Agnes, Lloyd (Carolyn) and Robert.