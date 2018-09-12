Larchwood city council hears requests





During the last Larchwood City Council meeting, two requests were brought to the council for consideration.

The first request involved the placement of a stop sign. According to city council minutes, Tom Nesseth asked for a four-way stop to be placed at the corner of Fell and Chesnut streets. Nesseth explained that cars often go faster then the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit and with pedestrians using Fell Street often for walking, biking, and a frequent path for Kids Club, it is a safety concern. Nesseth also noted that he would feel safer having a four-way stop in that location for his own children’s safety.

