Brenda F. K. Radcliffe, 63, formerly of Stewartville, MN, died on Monday, September 10, 2018 from complications of a lengthy illness with multiple sclerosis at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, MN, where she had been a resident since July of 2017.

Brenda Faye Knott was born on July 11, 1955 in Tracy, MN to Duane and Elaine (Bauer) Knott. She grew up on the family farm in rural Walnut Grove, MN, where she attended and graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1973. She attended Hamline University, the University of Minnesota, and Southwestern State University in Marshall, MN where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with several other majors and minors. Shortly after graduation, Brenda began her teaching career as an Earth Science teacher at Stewartville High School. It was there that she met her husband Leslie (Les) Radcliffe. The couple married on July 17, 1982 in Walnut Grove, MN. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Grand Meadow and High Forest Township before building a home in rural Stewartville, where they raised their children and lived for several years before divorcing. Brenda’s passion was teaching and after more than 20 years at Stewartville High School, her teaching career was cut short due to her health. She lived several years in St. Cloud, MN, near her sister Krista before returning to the area. She was a past member of Grace Evangelical Free Church and enjoyed volunteering with community activities. She enjoyed nature, gardening, collecting quilts, music, and time spent with her family.

Brenda is survived by her son and daughter – Gustave (Hilary) of Denver, CO and Emily of rural Chatfield, MN; her parents Duane and Elaine Knott of Walnut Grove, MN; 2 sisters and 1 brother – Janet (Gary) Jacobs of Wells, MN; Arlen (Connie) Knott of rural Walnut Grove, MN and Krista (Dick) Christianson of St. Cloud, MN, along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 4 to 7 P.M. on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. A funeral service will take place at 2 P.M. on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Walnut Grove Funeral Home in Walnut Grove, MN with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. On-line condolences and memories of Brenda are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.