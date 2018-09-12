



Grace L. Anderson, age 88 of Walnut Grove, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at her home. Memorial Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 10, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Interment was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. ﻿

Grace L. Anderson was born April 30, 1930 to William and Mary (Grubish) Prosch in Verdi, Minnesota. She attended country school near Verdi and graduated from Lake Benton High School. Grace continued her education at Mankato State College and Marshall Southwest State University. On June 21, 1952 she married Donald V. Anderson in Lake Benton. Grace taught elementary school in Walnut Grove. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Grace enjoyed knitting, reading and playing cards. She loved going on walks, fishing and traveling.

Grace is survived by her children: Mary (Larry) Madsen of Columbia Falls, MT, James (Barb) of Walnut Grove and Robert (Mary) of Rapid City, SD; granddaughter: Erin Madsen of Whitefish, MT; sisters: LaVonne Bressler of Leona Valley, CA, and Gladys (Bruce) Southward of St. Paul. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, siblings Harold Prosch, Evelyn Rudebusch, Marjorie Gunderman, Dorothy Prosch, Berniece Murray, Wayne Prosch and Donald Prosch.