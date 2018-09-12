



Ivan Bruce Pederson age 89 of Westbrook passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018 at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center after a courageous battle with cancer. Memorial Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 8﻿, 2018, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lamberton. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Ivan was born May 20, 1929 at the farm home in Rosehill Township, Cottonwood County to Peder & Edith (Rasmusen) Pederson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Ivan attended rural schools through the 8th grade. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1947, and later graduated from the University of Minnesota- School of Agriculture in St. Paul in 1949. Ivan devoted his life to farming with his father and brother Marvin from 1950-1952. He enlisted in the US Navy and served four years from 1952-1956, spending three years in the Pacific as a member of Mobile Construction Battalion MCB5 during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Oppama, Japan and at Subic Bay, Philippines. Ivan received his Honorable Discharge in 1956, and returned to farming in Rosehill Township. On June 30, 1962, Ivan was united in marriage to Signe Hovde at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker, MN. They have two sons, Nathan and Bruce; and continued to farm in Rosehill Township. In 1993, Ivan went into partnership with his son Bruce in an expanded dairy called Thistle Dew Dairy. Ivan and Signe semi-retired in 1994 and moved into Westbrook. Throughout his life, Ivan was devoted to his family, church and community. He was active in 4H, County Dairy Association and Farm Bureau. He served various positions in church including with the youth group, as a Sunday school teacher, usher, singing in the choir and Men’s Chorus, and on the church council. Ivan enjoyed yard work and gardening, woodworking especially wood carving, and going out to the farm. He loved spending time with his family, especially with the four grandchildren.

Ivan is survived by his wife Signe of 56 years; sons Nathan (Lorri) of Benson & Bruce (Jane) of Westbrook; grandchildren: Emily (Nathan) Ascheman, Gretchen Pederson, Andrew Pederson & Juliana Pederson; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Stanley (Margret), Ronald (Viola) and Marvin (Joann) Pederson.