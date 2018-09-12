Council hires new police chief

tmerchant@ncppub.com

The Westbrook City Council and Police Chief Alan Wahl have been working to find a long-time police officer to fill the role of police chief after Wahl retires. Currently police officer Michael Hubin has been working with the department in a part time capacity. The council voted to hire Hubin as police chief after the first of the year. Hubin has several years of police experience and was born and raised in rural Westbrook.

