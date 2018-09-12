Harvest the wind





cvanloh@ncppub.com

The map insert accompanying this article illustrates 7,000 acres in the counties of Cottonwood (Ann, Highwater and Westbrook Townships), Murray (Dovray and Holly Townships) and Redwood (Lamberton and North Hero Townships). Geronimo Energy, Plum Creek Wind Farm developer, estimates a total investment of up to $640 million once the project is fully developed.

The wind farm boundaries are not, at the moment, “set in stone.” Lines will be determined after initial analysis of wind resources, environmental features and other attributes of the area to determine where to begin the outreach with landowners for leasing land. Lines will be established after the land leasing is complete and other assessments and studies are conducted.

