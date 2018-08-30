Bonnie Gacke





81

Larchwood, Iowa

Bonnie Maye Gacke, 81 of Larchwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Canton, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Aug. 27, at The Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

﻿Bonnie Maye Otten was born Sept. 18, 1936, in Lennox, South Dakota, the daughter of Elso Dan and Bessie (Everson) Otten. She graduated from Washington High School in 1953.

On May 28, 1955, she married Vince Gacke. She worked as a cub reporter for the Lyon County Reporter several years.

At The Church of St. Mary, she was active as a sacristan and with the Alter Society. She was a member of Flessner Post 561 American Legion Auxiliary and served three years on the Larchwood Library Board.

Survivors include her husband; son, James (Debbra); daughter, Karen (Robert) Johns; son, Mark (Ronda); daughter, Cathy (Brian) Anderson; daughter, Sheri (Todd) Russell; son, Lyle (Angie); daughter Molly (Curt) Holtz; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Danny (Barb) Otten, and sisters, Lorna (George) Brown, Betty (Vern) Kenyon and Donna (Warren) Stone.