New CEO of facility highlights progress





jjensen@ncppub.com

New Merrill Pioneer Hospital CEO, Craig Hohn, will officially begin his full-time duties Sept. 1. But since his interview for the position and being named to the position a few short weeks ago, he’s already seen considerable progress on the new hospital.

During a tour of the facility Wednesday, Aug. 22, Hohn highlighted many of the areas that are taking shape with walls and fixtures and areas awaiting finishing touches, starting with the exterior. The canopy over the main entrance is nearly complete and crews are working on stonework. “That will start to give the real feel for what the main entrance and the rest of the exterior of the facility will look like,” said Hohn. The same stone will be going up on a curved area at the other end of the facility. That area on the inside is the meditation room/chapel.