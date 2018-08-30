Retail growth in Larchwood





Just south of Larchwood on Highway 9, many residents will notice construction has started for a Dollar General store that will soon be opening. “Construction of the building should begin in the coming weeks,” said Angela Petkovic, a media representative for Dollar General. While an opening date has not yet been set, Petkovic said there would be information for a grand opening in the future. According to Petkovic, the store will have approximately 5,600 square feet of retail space and will employ six to eight people depending on need.

