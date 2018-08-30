Luverne “Vern” Grams





Luverne John “Vern” Grams, age 80 of Storden, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at his home. Memorial Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 27, 2018 at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church in Rural Westbrook. Interment was in the Old Westbrook Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com

Luverne John “Vern” Grams was born November 29, 1937 to Ellie “Al” and Minnie (Anderson) Grams in Ann Township, Cottonwood County, Minnesota. He was baptized as an infant, and later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Vern attended country school near Vesta, then attended school in Walnut Grove, and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1955. Following graduation he enlisted in the National Guard at Tracy and served for seven years. On April 23, 1966, he married Sharon Erickson at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church. The couple settled near Storden. Vern owned and operated a body shop for over 50 years and had many faithful customers. He also had an automotive sales route, which he enjoyed traveling around and visiting with the guys who quickly became good friends. Vern was a member of the Storden Legion and Old Westbrook Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting in his early years and especially enjoyed fishing. Vern enjoyed fishing trips with his brothers to Lake of the Woods and fishing with his grandkids. Most of all, his family was his pride and joy.

Vern is survived by his wife Sharon; daughter Erin (Matt) Asche, ﻿Brookings; grandchildren: Avery, Ayden and Fynn Asche; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Sandy Grams, Grace Grams, Dennis Fulin, Dennis Erickson, Sandy Cambronne, Shirleen (John) Sylvester and Sharilyn (Doug) Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Arie Asche, brothers Orlen (Carol), Bob and Curt, sister Evey Fulin, parents-in-law Truman and Ora Erickson, and brother-in-law Dean Cambronne.