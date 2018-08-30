Keith Olson





Keith “Skeeter” E. Olson was born in Denver, Colorado on September 30, 1945 to Harris E. Olson and Alice Lucille Gertner Olson. His parents moved to Westbrook, Minnesota; where he received his formal education in the Westbrook, Minnesota Public School System, graduating in 1964.

He entered the USAF on October 8, 1965. After basic training he went to Tech School for aircraft mechanics. He went to Webb AFB in Big Spring TX as a flight line mechanic on T-37 aircraft. Keith was awarded the following ribbons: AFGCM-AFour-SOGB. He took early release from active duty with the rank of SSGT on January 22, 1969 and received an Honorable Discharge on September 7, 1971.

He moved to Arlington, TX to work for General Dynamics Sub Surface Concrete and General Motors. He returned to Big Spring, TX in 1975 to work for Reid Brothers Fina mechanic. In 1976 he got in the Oil Field as a lease Operator and took care of the WTR Flood Station with Mabee Petroleum Corp. which sold to Shell and then Anadarko Petroleum Corp. He was transferred to San Angelo, TX in 1994 to Ketchum MT Lease which sold to Apache Corp. He retired from Apache Corp. on the 15th of June 2015. His coworkers, gangs and vendors called him K.O.

He enjoyed deer hunting, helping others and dancing to Western Music as well

as music from the fifties and sixties.

Keith is survived by his son, Kevin Olson and dear friends, Gena and Jan Graham, many other friends and family. Special thanks to Kindred Hospice.

Burial will be September 15, 2018, 11:00 am., at Rosehill Cemetery, rural Westbrook.﻿