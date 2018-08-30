



Joyce E. Cooper, age 89 of Tracy passed away peacefully, while surrounded by her family, on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at her home. A Celebration of Joyce’s life will be held from 10:00am – 12:00pm on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Tracy Area Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place in the Tracy City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Joyce E. Cooper was born July 16, 1929 in Tracy, Minnesota to Oscar and Mary (French) Lindstrom. She attended school in Tracy and graduated from Tracy High School. On February 7, 1948, Joyce was united in marriage to Harold Cooper. They settled on a farm near Tracy and were blessed with five children. Joyce helped Harold with work on the farm, raised their five children, and she was also a caregiver for her dad as his health declined. She sold Avon cosmetics for many years where she displayed her great sales abilities and enjoyed all of the connections she made. Joyce had a magnetic personality which allowed her to meet and make friends easily. She was a very generous and loving woman who always made sure her family and friends were cared for. Joyce was a member of the Tracy United Methodist Church and enjoyed the many years that she was involved with Ladies’ Circle. She was a devoted Christian and loved listening to church music. Knitting and watching her TV shows (Incredible Dr. Pol and NCIS) were two of Joyce’s pastimes, however birdwatching was by far her favorite. She had a pair of binoculars in almost every window sill. Joyce could often be found enjoying time outside, going for walks, and tending to her flowers and landscaping. She took great pride in cleaning up the farm place and kept it looking beautiful.

Joyce is survived by her children: Kerry Cooper and Nancy (Ron) Gausman; grandsons: Drew Cooper, Todd Cooper; step-grandson Michael Feehan; step-granddaughter Dana Feehan; grandchildren: Tyson Cooper (fiancée Ashley Williams), Derek (Kolby) Gausman, Kayla (Steven) Blair, and Alec Gausman; sister Joanne McCalley of Maple Grove; many nieces, nephews, special friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, sons Allen, Bruce, and Brett, and brother James B. Lindstrom.