High school principal gives handbook update

tmerchant@ncppub.com

Secondary principal Sam Woitalewicz gave his updates on student handbook, food service, social media, and reading program.

Woitalewicz reviewed some to the changes in the handbook noting removal of guided study time, Medal of Honor program, information to include social media presence, changed academic eligibility policy with new rules as created last year, included is graduation requirements to May 2018 policy, and changed No Child Left Behind measures to Every Child Succeeds Act.

