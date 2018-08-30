



The 25th annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County committee and teams held their wrap up meeting on Monday, August 13. All statistics in this article are based on info from that night. Fifty-two cancer survivors registered that night. The silent auctions raised a total of $1,888. There were about 1,260 luminaries lit. Taking part in the supper were 288 persons. The total net of the Relay was $58,246. However, some more donations were turned in that night so final money totals for the Relay, some teams, and some individuals will be changed from those listed . The last day of the fiscal year is August 31.

