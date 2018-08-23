



Linda Sue (Cook) White, age 69 of Westbrook formerly of Mena, AR, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Athens Cemetery in Athens, AR. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com

Linda Sue (Cook) White was born August 7, 1949 to John and Wanda (Crawford) Cook in Paragould, Arkansas. She was baptized in the Pentecostal Church. Linda was born and raised in Arkansas. She held many different jobs throughout her life in Arkansas. Linda moved to Minnesota in 2001 to be near her children. She enjoyed thrift shopping and going to yard sales and Walmart. Linda loved having cookouts and spending time with her family.

﻿Linda is survived by her children: Tina (Chad) Kosel of Westbrook and Tony (Robin) Pumilia; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister Mary Broughton Richmond of Farmington, AR and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wanda and John Cook, husband John White, son baby Larry, and brothers Gary Cook and Winfred Harold Cook.