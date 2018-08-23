Walnut Grove blaze destroys frame shop





Just before noon last Thursday Walnut Grove fire fighters were called to Chad Cooley’s Frame Shop on County Road 5 to put out a fire in the bays of Cooley’s shop. According to Cooley, he had been welding on the underside of a vehicle he was working on and when he finished he saw the vehicle was on fire that quickly engulfed the vehicle. Cooley was able to escape unharmed, and called 911 to report the fire. The shop, owned by Brian Marth, was severely damaged on the inside of the building. The Marth’s have a small detailing shop in the building that did not appear to have received much damage. The Marth’s, who also do trucking, were down south at the time of the fire.