Midway Deflated





The Cottonwood County Fair was much less noisy this year. The reason for that is because there were no carnival rides on the midway. The Cottonwood County Fair Board learned earlier this summer that the carnival company that they had engaged for the 2018 fair backed out. That left the Fair Board scrambling, because carnival companies normally are booked a minimum of a year in advance and they didn’t have time to contract with another company. To fill this gap, the Fair Board decided to use a number of “bounce houses” to entertain the children attending the fair. The picture seen here is of the bounce houses being deflated at the end of the fair. Photo by D. VanLoh