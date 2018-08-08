New street signs installed in Lester





jhommes@ncppub.com

New street signs were put up in Lester Thursday, Aug. 2, as part of a project by the Lester Visioning Corp. (previously known as Lester Betterment). The nonprofit group had been seeking ways to improve the community and. after going through a visioning process with Trees Forever and the Iowa DOT, it was decided that one way to improve the community would be to put up new street signs in town, as well as “welcome to Lester” signs at each entrance to town.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story and more pcitures.