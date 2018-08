The board of trustees for Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital recently announced that Craig Hohn has accepted the position as the facility’s administrator.

Hohn will begin the full-time position Sept. 1, and he will help the board and the Merrill Pioneer Community Hospital Association as the construction of a state-of-the-art replacement hospital and clinic in Rock Rapids continues.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story and more pcitures.