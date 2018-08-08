Fun start to fall





After two successful Farmers’ Markets in Larchwood last fall, the Larchwood Community Group is excited for this year’s event scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 14 in the Larchwood City Park. The night’s format will be similar to last year’s.

“We have a very diverse selection of vendors,” said Holly Horstman, Larchwood Community Group member. “The Gerry and Martha Stai band will be providing live music, Larchwood LEMS will be selling taco in a bag with a dessert, there will be door prizes, games and crafts for the kids,” she explains.

