Back in the arena again





sarahm@ncppub.com

Several students from northwest Iowa rode into summer by qualifying for the National High School and Junior High Rodeo finals. Cheyenne Vande Stouwe an eighth grader at West Lyon attended the National Junior High Rodeo finals June 24-June 30 in Huron, South Dakota. With more then 1,000 students from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico participating, this is the world’s largest junior high rodeo. “Cheyenne qualified for nationals in breakaway roping, goat tying and team roping with partner Shane Dooley from Saint Charles, Iowa,” said her mother Kelley Vande Stouwe. This was the second year Cheyenne has qualified for the national finals, also attending last year as a seventh grader.

Please see 8.1.2018 edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story and more pcitures.







