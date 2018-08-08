New business blooms in Inwood





Many residents have likely seen the new business in downtown Inwood. Katie Scholten of Inwood has opened a new floral shop and will be offering floral services for weddings and events in the northwest Iowa area as well as Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Indigo Row Floral Design was started after Scholten arranged the flowers for her sister’s wedding. “I was hesitant at first but it was so much fun,” she said with a smile. It was then Scholten knew designing floral arrangements was her passion. “This past November I made a Facebook page and bought a cooler and started Indigo Row Floral Design out of my parents’ garage,” explained Scholten, not imagining her little business would bloom as fast as it has. “I quickly outgrew the space in my parents’ garage and I started looking for a building in Inwood,” she said. “I love this town and it really is a part of who I am,” said Scholten about the location for her floral shop. “I have so many memories and connections in Inwood and I would love to keep making more.”

