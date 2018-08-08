Attention, Westbrook city residents

cvanloh@ncppub.com

On Thursday, July 26, FEMA workers assisted Cottonwood County city and township representatives in filing storm damage. City residents are also eligible to file for damages. Has your basement suffered any of the following damages?

Foundation Damage

Water seepage in basement

Zero to five inches of water in basement

Six or more inches of water in basement

Water on main level of home

Furnace or water heater damage

Electrical/outlets damaged

Storm Damage to exterior

Sewer backup

Other Damage

Stop by the Westbrook City Hall to pick up a form for reporting damage incurred between June 15 and July 8. Don’t waste time in filling out the form and returning it to Cottonwood County Emergency Management, 902 5th Ave., Windom, MN 56101.

Anyone having questions can call Jim Schmidt at 507-828-4891.