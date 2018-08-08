



cvanloh@ncppub.com

Summer is two-thirds over, and it’s time to introduce Sam Woitalewicz, WWG High School’s new principal. Sam and his wife, Sheri, chose Westbrook as their home.

“I want to be in the town where I teach,” said Sam. He may have learned from his previous teaching experiences that a short driving distance after a long working day or a night of attending “away” athletic games is much better than the alternative. Sheri, however, drives to Marshall for her job at the MN Pollution Control Agency.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.